DU 'Ga' unit results published, pass rate 21.75pc

Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, vice-chancellor of the university, unveiled the results at the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom next to his office around noon.
The dean of the Business Studies Faculty, prof Abdul Moin, and registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar were present during the occassion.
Admission test results are available on the university website -- admission.eis.du.ac.bd -- and can also be checked by sending SMS 'DU GA <roll no>' to 16321.
The top 1,250 successful candidates can choose their preferred subject through the website between 3:00pm on 28 November and 5:00pm on 5 December.
For scrutiny of answer scripts, candidates will have to pay the necessary fees and contact the dean of the Fine Arts Faculty 24-30 November.