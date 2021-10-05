DU in-person class, exams begin on 16 Oct

The decision was finalised on Tuesday evening in a meeting of university's provost standing committee.
Meanwhile, all dormitories of the university were reopened on Tuesday only for the final year students of honours and master’s.
"Halls will be reopened for first, second and third year students from 10 October on condition of taking at least a dose of coronavirus vaccine. Besides, in-person classes and examinations of all departments and institutes will be resumed from 16 October," pro-vice chancellor (education) ASM Maksud Kamal told Prothom Alo after the meeting.
“From now, the university will remain opened six days a week instead of five to recover academic losses induced by Covid-19 pandemic. The weekly vacation is Friday”, the pro-vice chancellor added.