DU ‘Kha’ unit admission test results published, pass rate 16.89pc

As many as 7,012 students passed the exam among 41,524 participants against 2,378 available seats.
DU pro-VC (administration) Mohammad Samad, treasurer Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, dean of DU arts faculty and convener of the admission committee professor Abu Md Delwar Hossain, online admission committee convener professor Md Mostafizur Rahman were, among others, present.
The admission test results are available on university website admission.eis.du.ac.bd. It can also be checked by sending SMS 'DU Kha <roll no>' to 16321.
Successful candidates will have to choose subject through the admission website between 8 and 15 November.
For reexamining the exam script, candidates have to contact the Dean of Arts Faculty between 8 and 15 November.
The admission test of ‘Kha’ unit was held on 2 October.