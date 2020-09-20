DU launches management software

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have launched a management software (DUCMC) to conduct all the examination-related activities through online of all of its affiliated medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing colleges and institutes, reports BSS.
DU vice-chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the software on Sunday at a function at university’s Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom, said a press releasae.
Through this software, all the activities of the above institutions including filling up of forms, issuance of admit cards, sending of roll sheets, editing personal information, publication of results, issuance of transcripts, issuance of provisional certificates and storing student’s information will be conducted.
Pro-vice-chancellor (academic) ASM Maksud Kamal and examination controllar Md Bahalul Haque Chowdhury, among others, were present on the occasion.