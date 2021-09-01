'DU new students, teachers to be brought under dope test'

A committee headed by Dhaka Medical College principal Titu Miah has been formed to formulate the policy regarding the matter.
DU Pro-VC (Education) prof ASM Maksud Kamal said, "A committee has been formed to implement the decision taken at the syndicate meeting. The committee will formulate the policies to implement the decision."
Professor Titu Miah said, “The university itself requires equipment and manpower to conduct the tests. The dope tests will be carried out during the recruitment of teachers and the admission of students in the university every year.”
The committee is trying to work out whether the tests will be conducted at the university or at another institute, he added.