DU online admission process postponed until 14 March

Online application process for undergraduate courses at Dhaka University (DU) for 2020-21 academic sessions has been postponed for server problem till 14 March, reports UNB.
The university authorities are working to fix the glitch at the website (https://admission.eis.du.ac.bd), said Md Mostafizur Rahman, convener of the DU undergraduate admission committee.
“The application process will remain postponed till 14 March (Sunday) for technical error. We hope we will be able to fix the problem by this time," he said.
The website is not functioning as huge a number of applications are trying to submit applications, he said.
The application period will end on 31 March at midnight. Specific instructions have been provided online.
More than 105,000 admission seekers have submitted applications in two days.
The online application process for undergraduate courses at Dhaka University (DU) began on Monday.
First-year honour's admission tests will begin on 21 May with the "Ka" unit test. The "Kha" (B) unit test will be held on 22 May, "Ga" (C) unit on 27 May, "Gha" (D) unit on 28 May and "Cha" (E) unit on 5 June.
A total 7,133 seats are available this year, including 1,810 under "Ka" (Science) unit, 2,378 under "Kha" (Social Science) unit, 1,250 under "Ga" (Business Studies) unit, 1,560 under "Gha" (Combined) unit, and 135 under "Cha" unit.
The tests will begin at 11am each day and will end at 12:30pm.
All the examinees will have to answer MCQs worth 60 marks and a written test worth 40 marks, except "Cha" unit who will have to answer MCQs worth 40 marks and a written test worth 60 marks.
For "Ka" unit, applicants will need to have at least a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 in both SSC and HSC or equivalent exams and a combined GPA of 8.5.
For "Kha" unit, applicants will be required to have a minimum GPA of 3 and a combined GPA of 8 in the SSC and HSC exams.
Students applying for "Ga” unit will need to have a minimum GPA of 3.5 in both SSC and HSC, and a combined GPA of 8.
Only 20 marks will be added based on the results in the SSC and HSC exams, as opposed to 80 in the previous year's admission tests.