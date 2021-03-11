DU online admission process postponed until 14 March

Online application process for undergraduate courses at Dhaka University (DU) for 2020-21 academic sessions has been postponed for server problem till 14 March, reports UNB.

The university authorities are working to fix the glitch at the website (https://admission.eis.du.ac.bd), said Md Mostafizur Rahman, convener of the DU undergraduate admission committee.

“The application process will remain postponed till 14 March (Sunday) for technical error. We hope we will be able to fix the problem by this time," he said.

The website is not functioning as huge a number of applications are trying to submit applications, he said.

The application period will end on 31 March at midnight. Specific instructions have been provided online.

More than 105,000 admission seekers have submitted applications in two days.

The online application process for undergraduate courses at Dhaka University (DU) began on Monday.