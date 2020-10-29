COVID-19

DU reduces holidays, cuts development fees

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have decided to cut its holydays and vacation in the next academic year to make up for the academic losses caused by the ongoing closure of the institution because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The authorities also decided to halve the development fees for the current academic year considering the students' financial condition.

The decision came from Thursday's syndicate meeting held at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Auditorium with vice-chancellor Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

The days of winter vacation was reduced to seven days from 16. Meanwhile, the duration of the summer vacation has been cut to 20 days from 40.

