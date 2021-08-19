DU to engage foreign teachers, researchers in academic activities

Each department and institute has been asked to contact its former students or teachers who have been working at foreign universities as an academic or research expert and engage them with university’s research and academic activities.
The DU authorities have also asked the faculties to contact with the renowned academics and researchers working for top universities and engage them in faculty’s academic and research activities, said Golam Rabbani.
Other recommendations include making monograph-thesis mandatory in honors and masters level, creating a fund for research activities and increasing training programmes for the teachers and researchers.
Working hours of the university teachers have also been changed, fixing 16 hours per week for professors, 14 hours for associate professors, 12 hours for assistant professor and the lowest 10 hours for lecturer.