DU to engage foreign teachers, researchers in academic activities

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have decided to engage foreign teachers and researchers in its academic activities, training programmes and research, reports BSS.

A set of recommendations have been made from the academic council’s meeting held on Wednesday at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban with vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, DU proctor AKM Goalm Rabbani told the news agency.

Each department and institute has been asked to contact its former students or teachers who have been working at foreign universities as an academic or research expert and engage them with university’s research and academic activities.

The DU authorities have also asked the faculties to contact with the renowned academics and researchers working for top universities and engage them in faculty’s academic and research activities, said Golam Rabbani.

Other recommendations include making monograph-thesis mandatory in honors and masters level, creating a fund for research activities and increasing training programmes for the teachers and researchers.

Working hours of the university teachers have also been changed, fixing 16 hours per week for professors, 14 hours for associate professors, 12 hours for assistant professor and the lowest 10 hours for lecturer.

