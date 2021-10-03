Education

DU to issue show-cause notices to students who broke into dorms

Prothom Alo English Desk
The authorities of Dhaka University have decided to serve show-cause notices to the students who broke into its residential halls without any permission, reports UNB.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of DU Provost Standing Committee on Saturday.

Show-cause notices will be served to the students asking why punitive measures should not be taken against those who broke into the halls and are staying there without prior permission, said a press release.

The students will have to reply to the notice by 7 October. Besides, the hall authorities concerned have been asked to identify the students and submit a report within seven working days.

The university authorities decided to reopen the halls for master's and honours final-year students on a limited scale from 5 October on condition of taking at least one Covid-19 jab.

