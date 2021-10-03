DU to issue show-cause notices to students who broke into dorms

Show-cause notices will be served to the students asking why punitive measures should not be taken against those who broke into the halls and are staying there without prior permission, said a press release.
The students will have to reply to the notice by 7 October. Besides, the hall authorities concerned have been asked to identify the students and submit a report within seven working days.
The university authorities decided to reopen the halls for master's and honours final-year students on a limited scale from 5 October on condition of taking at least one Covid-19 jab.