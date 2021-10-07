DU to resume in-person classes from 17 October

Those departments and institutions which have maximum number of students have been asked to divide students into sections if needed while taking classes so that social distancing can be followed, he added.
According to the decision, the departments and institutions have to take at least 60 per cent classes in person while they will be allowed to take maximum 40 per cent classes online.
However, the departments and institutions will have to take all the practical classes with the physical present of the students.
Regarding examinations, the academic council gives flexibility to the departments and institutions as they will be allowed to select the format of holding examination on the basis of their necessity and comfort.
On 5 October, the university opened the residential halls for its honours fourth year and master's students who received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Meanwhile, first, second and third year students will be allowed into the halls from 10 October, as per recommendation of the Provost Standing Committee.
Earlier on 28 September, the Provost Standing Committee and the Academic Council made the decision to reopen dorms at a syndicate meeting chaired by the vice-chancellor.
The dorms had remained close since 20 March last year following the outbreak of Covid-19 in Bangladesh which prompted the government to shut down education institutes across the country.