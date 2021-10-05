DU welcomes students with flowers as dorms reopen

After nearly 18 months of closure due to Covid, Dhaka University Tuesday morning welcomed back its residential students to the dormitories with flowers and banners, reports UNB.

Only vaccinated final-year honours and master’s students were allowed to check in, after production of valid documents and proof of at least a dose of a Covid vaccine.

UNB found students in a cheerful mood as they queued up to enter the residential halls, wearing face masks and adhering to other mandatory Covid-safety protocols like social distancing.

Inside halls, provosts were seen asking them to refrain from hanging out in groups or crowding a particular place.