SSC re-evaluation results tomorrow, how to check

The results of the re-evaluation of the SSC and equivalent examinations 2026 will be published tomorrow, on Thursday.

The results will be published on the education boards’ websites at around 10am.

The Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers’ Committee said this in a notice issued on Wednesday.

According to the notice, the re-evaluation results can be accessed in three ways. First, the results will be published on the respective education boards’ websites. Second, applicants will receive the results by SMS on the mobile phone numbers they provided. The results can also be accessed through the website rescrutiny.eduboardresults.gov.bd.