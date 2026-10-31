HSC results 2026
40,084 candidates secure GPA-5 in HSC and equivalent examinations
The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations under 11 education boards have been published. A total of 40,084 candidates achieved the highest grade point average (GPA) of 5.
In 2025, initially 69,097 candidates secured GPA-5 in these examinations. Following the re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of answer scripts, another 3,079 candidates also achieved GPA-5. In the previous year, 2024, a total of 145,911 candidates secured the highest grade.
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated the publication of the results at a ceremony at the Secretariat at 11:00 am on Saturday. Immediately after the inauguration, the results became available simultaneously online and through the candidates’ respective educational institutions.
According to the initial announcement, the HSC and equivalent examination results were scheduled for publication on 29 October. However, the authorities later changed the date to Saturday.
The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee had earlier announced that educational institutions must collect the board-published results through the relevant institutional portal and website.
The institutions must download and publish the results online. To do so, they need to visit the results section of the website, select the relevant education board and enter the institution's Educational Institute Identification Number (EIIN) to download the results.
Candidates can access their results through the common website of the education boards and the respective board websites. They can also collect their results from their educational institutions.
Additionally, candidates can obtain their results by sending an SMS to 16140 from any mobile phone number. For example, they need to type HSC Dha 123456 2026 and send it to 16140. Results will not be available at the Ministry of Education, education boards or newspaper offices.
Applications for re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of answer scripts will be accepted online from 1 to 7 November. The education boards will publish the application process and relevant instructions on their websites.
This year's HSC and equivalent examinations began on 2 July. More than 1.2 million (12 lakh) regular and irregular candidates were registered for the examinations. However, some candidates remained absent.