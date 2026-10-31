40,084 candidates secure GPA-5 in HSC and equivalent examinations

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated the publication of the results at a ceremony at the Secretariat at 11:00 am on Saturday. Immediately after the inauguration, the results became available simultaneously online and through the candidates’ respective educational institutions.

According to the initial announcement, the HSC and equivalent examination results were scheduled for publication on 29 October. However, the authorities later changed the date to Saturday.

The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee had earlier announced that educational institutions must collect the board-published results through the relevant institutional portal and website.