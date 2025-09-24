SSC exam 2026: Changes in question structure and mark distribution for 3 subjects
The question structure and mark distribution have been changed for three subjects for the SSC and equivalent examinations of 2026.
The subjects are: Bangla, ICT (Information and Communication Technology), and Finance and Banking.
The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has made these changes. This information was announced in a circular by the NCTB on Monday (September 22).
The circular states that from 2026, the revised question structure and mark distribution for Bangla Second Paper, Information and Communication Technology, and Finance and Banking will be effective for the SSC and equivalent examinations.
An additional 10 marks have been added to the previous 15 marks of the multiple-choice section, making a total of 25 marks for multiple-choice questions.
Bangla Second Paper: In the Bangla Second Paper, the translation part of the essay section has been removed. Instead, the 10 marks for translation will be allocated for writing a news report.
ICT: In the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) subject, the short-answer questions have been removed, and an additional 10 marks have been added to the previous 15 marks of the multiple-choice section, making a total of 25 marks for multiple-choice questions.
Finance and Banking: In the Finance and Banking subject, there will be a total of 15 short-answer questions, with eight from the finance section and seven from the banking section.
Examinees can answer a total of 10 questions, including a minimum of four from any one section.
The circular also states that the instructions for the revised question structure and mark distribution have been sent for further action and will be effective in the 2026 SSC examination.