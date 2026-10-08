BRAC offers Tk 5,000 monthly scholarship for college students
Applications are now open for BRAC’s Medhabikash Scholarship. Students newly admitted to colleges in the 2026–27 academic year can apply for the scholarship. Selected students will receive a one-time grant of Tk 8,000 and a monthly stipend of Tk 5,000. The deadline for applications is 21 October 2026.
According to a BRAC notice on the Medhabikash Scholarship, the programme provides scholarships funded by BRAC to help financially disadvantaged but meritorious students pursue their higher education.
Eligibility
Applicants must have been selected for admission to a government or private college for the 2026–27 academic year.
The applicant’s family must have a monthly income of Tk 20,000 or less.
Scholarship amount
Each selected student will receive a one-time scholarship of Tk 8,000 from BRAC. They will also receive a monthly stipend of Tk 5,000.
Selection criteria
a. The student must have obtained a GPA of 5 in the SSC or equivalent examination.
b. The student must come from a financially disadvantaged family.
c. The student must have been selected for admission to a government or private college.
d. Preference will be given to children of members enrolled in BRAC programmes.
e. BRAC graduates and students from disadvantaged groups, such as persons with disabilities and Indigenous students, will be given preference. In such cases, the academic result requirement may be relaxed.
Special instructions for applicants
Academic year/session: The scholarship is only for students who have newly enrolled in a government or private college in the 2026–27 academic year (Session: 2026–27).
Providing accurate information: Applicants must carefully complete every section of the application. In particular, they must ensure that the SSC GPA and college admission information are provided correctly.
Document scanning: Clear scanned copies of all required original certificates, mark sheets and proof of college admission must be uploaded in PDF or JPEG format. Blurry or unclear images will render the application ineligible.
Family income details: Applicants must provide accurate information about their family’s monthly or annual income. Supporting documents may be verified at a later stage, if necessary.
Contact information: The mobile number and email address provided in the form must remain active so that the applicant can be contacted later if necessary.
Warning: Providing incorrect or incomplete information will result in the application being cancelled at any stage.
For more information about the scholarship, visit the relevant BRAC page.