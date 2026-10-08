BRAC offers Tk 5,000 monthly scholarship for college students

a. The student must have obtained a GPA of 5 in the SSC or equivalent examination.

b. The student must come from a financially disadvantaged family.

c. The student must have been selected for admission to a government or private college.

d. Preference will be given to children of members enrolled in BRAC programmes.

e. BRAC graduates and students from disadvantaged groups, such as persons with disabilities and Indigenous students, will be given preference. In such cases, the academic result requirement may be relaxed.