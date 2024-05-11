SSC, equivalent exam results tomorrow, how to check
Results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams will be published tomorrow, Sunday.
Earlier, the education ministry declared the date, 12 May, through a press release.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will launch the publication of results at 10:00 am at her official residence Ganabhaban. Before that, the results will be handed over to her.
Later, the education minister will hold a press conference and provide details of the results.
The SSC and equivalent exams started on 15 February this year. There is a custom to publish the results within 60 days of the exams.
The result sheets of SSC Examination 2024 could be downloaded after 11:00am. The result can be downloaded by clicking on the result corner of Dhaka education board’s website (www.educationboardresults.gov.bd)and by entering the board name along with the EIIN number of the educational institutions.
Apart from this, the results can be received through SMSs as well. To get the result through SMS, you have to go to the message option of the mobile phone and write SSC, then give a space and write the first three letters of the respective board in English.
Then give another space and write the roll number followed by yet another space and then the year of the examination. Then you have to send the SMS to the number, 16222 (Example: SSC DHA ROLL YEAR). The students will receive their results in the return message.
The notice from Dhaka education board stated that the students can enter the website of Dhaka education board and download their result sheet by providing their roll and registration numbers.
To get educational-institute based result sheet, they have to enter the website of the board then click on to the result corner and enter the EIIN number of the educational institute. The result sheet of that educational institute can be downloaded this way.
