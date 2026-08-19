SSC 2027: Govt weighs March schedule instead of January

Speaking about this, a high-ranking official from the education department told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that the possibility of holding the exams in March cannot be ruled out, given the religious observances and parental opinions.

With Ramadan expected to begin in the second week of February next year, the proposed schedule would place the SSC and equivalent examinations mid-March, following the conclusion of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr. However, a final decision has yet to be made.

Previously in May, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan announced potential dates for both the SSC and HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) examinations at a secretariat press conference.

The provisional schedule released at the time indicated that the 2027 SSC exams would run from 7 January to 6 February, while the HSC exams were slated for 6 June through 13 July.