Educational institutions likely to be reopened soon: Dipu Moni

Prothom Alo English Desk
Education minister Dipu Moni on Friday said that the educational institutions may be reopened following the downtrend of Covid cases in the country, reports UNB.

"The positivity rate is decreasing day by day and, hopefully, all the educational institutions will be reopened soon," she said while exchanging views at a meeting with leaders of Sylhet district and city unit of Awami League at Sylhet Circuit House.

Meanwhile, the minister said the government is making every effort to solve the problems of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST). "In this case, students have rights as well as responsibilities. All problems can be solved through discussion."

She added that issues like that at SUST occur in almost all public universities.

The education minister also remarked that initiatives are being taken to solve the problems of all public universities through national initiative.

Apart from Dipu Moni, deputy education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and expatriates' welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmed are slated to hold meetings with the students, teachers and different SUST organisations between 4:00pm and 7:00pm.

Earlier, a three-member ministerial team, led by education minister Dipu Moni, arrived in Sylhet Friday morning to hold talks with the protesting students of SUST.

