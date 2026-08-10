Class 11 admissions to be based on SSC results: Dhaka Board Chairman
The Dhaka Education Board chairman has said that admission to Class 11 will be based on the results of the SSC and equivalent examinations and the students’ order of preference.
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon formally inaugurated the publication of the results at the conference room of the Ministry of Education on Monday (10 August) morning.
The Dhaka Education Board chairman made the remarks on the occasion.
The results of the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations have been published, with an overall pass rate of 64.05 per cent in nine education boards across the country.
That is, the pass rate has decreased by 3.99 percentage points. In 2026, a total of 106,009 examinees achieved a GPA of 5.0, compared to 125,018 students last year.