Upgrading primary teachers to grade 11, how much money needed

The primary and mass education ministry has sent a proposal to the cabinet division and the finance division to upgrade the pay scale of assistant teachers at government primary schools by two grades to grade 11.

If implemented, the move would require an additional annual expenditure of about Tk 8.32 billion to pay the teachers under the higher grade.

According to ministry sources, the written proposal was recently sent to the Cabinet Division after a similar one had been forwarded to the Finance Division, detailing the estimated financial implications.

Assistant teachers at government primary schools have launched a movement demanding their salaries be upgraded to grade 10.

Responding to a call from the Prathomik Shikhkhok Dabi Bastabayan Parishad (Primary Teachers’ Demand Implementation Council), the teachers have been observing a non-stop sit-in at the Central Shaheed Minar while also abstaining from work at schools.

A large number of teachers from across the country have joined the protest at the Shaheed Minar.