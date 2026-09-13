British Council calls for applications for Study UK Alumni Awards 2027
The British Council has invited applications for the 13th edition of the Study UK Alumni Awards, a prestigious program celebrating leaders who have used their UK education to make significant contributions to their communities, industries, and countries.
Eligible UK alumni from Bangladesh can submit their applications until 15 October, 2026.
The awards recognize outstanding achievements and impacts across four categories—Science and Sustainability; Culture, Creativity and Sport; Social Action and Business and Innovation.
Applicants will compete at both national and global levels. According to a press release issued on Sunday, Bangladesh will host a national ceremony to honor its finalists, with the national winners set to be announced in January 2027.
At the global level, four winners will be selected from a pool of 28 finalists by a designated judging panel. The global winners will be announced in August 2027 and celebrated through a digital campaign highlighting their stories. They will also receive the opportunity to raise their international profiles, expand professional networks, and enhance their careers through a dedicated networking visit to the UK.
Last year, the program received over 1,800 applications from international UK alumni representing nearly 100 countries. The 12th edition saw a successful national ceremony held in Dhaka in December 2025, honoring winners and finalists from diverse fields.
Maarya Rehman, Deputy Director of the British Council said, "The Study UK Alumni Awards celebrate the remarkable ways in which UK alumni are turning their knowledge, skills and experiences into meaningful contributions to their communities, industries, and wider society. We have seen through our alumni community in Bangladesh how diverse and inspiring these journeys can be."
"I encourage eligible UK alumni to take this opportunity to share their stories, celebrate their achievements, and join a global community of changemakers. The Awards are not only a recognition of what alumni have accomplished, but also a platform to amplify their impact and connect them with new opportunities and networks," she added.
Comprehensive details regarding the application process, categories and eligibility criteria are available on https://www.britishcouncil.org.bd/en/study-uk/alumni-awards-2027