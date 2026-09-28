Why so much anger over vice-chancellor change at CUET

Students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have launched a movement demanding the reinstatement of their Vice-Chancellor.

This movement has resulted in the suspension of their classes and exams.

Final exams for various years and semesters in at least six departments have been postponed. Some students are concerned about delays in their academic years. However, the protesters insist that the programme will continue until their demands are met.

Discussions with the university’s teachers, students, and staff have revealed at least four reasons for the dissatisfaction.

One of them is that Professor Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem used to listen directly to the students.

His connections with foreign universities provided students opportunities for higher education and jobs.

The other three reasons are: appointing a Vice-Chancellor from outside CUET, the removal of the Vice-Chancellor after only 56 days without explanation, and controversy surrounding the new Vice-Chancellor Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam's past actions.

On the night of 21 September, the same night the notification of the Vice-Chancellor's change was issued, students held a procession and locked the Vice-Chancellor's building.

The next day, they began a 'shutdown' by blocking the main gate. They continued their sit-in and signature campaign even on government holidays. Yesterday, Sunday, the sixth day of the shutdown, students staged a 'question march' at the Shahid Minar with placards reading 'Why only 56 days?'. Later, they circled the Freedom Square in a rally and returned to the Shahid Minar to continue their sit-in.