Teacher-student movement
Why so much anger over vice-chancellor change at CUET
Campus shutdown. Final exams for at least six departments across various years and semesters are postponed.
Students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have launched a movement demanding the reinstatement of their Vice-Chancellor.
This movement has resulted in the suspension of their classes and exams.
Final exams for various years and semesters in at least six departments have been postponed. Some students are concerned about delays in their academic years. However, the protesters insist that the programme will continue until their demands are met.
Discussions with the university’s teachers, students, and staff have revealed at least four reasons for the dissatisfaction.
One of them is that Professor Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem used to listen directly to the students.
His connections with foreign universities provided students opportunities for higher education and jobs.
The other three reasons are: appointing a Vice-Chancellor from outside CUET, the removal of the Vice-Chancellor after only 56 days without explanation, and controversy surrounding the new Vice-Chancellor Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam's past actions.
On the night of 21 September, the same night the notification of the Vice-Chancellor's change was issued, students held a procession and locked the Vice-Chancellor's building.
The next day, they began a 'shutdown' by blocking the main gate. They continued their sit-in and signature campaign even on government holidays. Yesterday, Sunday, the sixth day of the shutdown, students staged a 'question march' at the Shahid Minar with placards reading 'Why only 56 days?'. Later, they circled the Freedom Square in a rally and returned to the Shahid Minar to continue their sit-in.
The teachers and students have declared that they will continue their movement until the Vice-Chancellor is reinstated.
On 27 July, Professor Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem of the Department of Mechanical Engineering was appointed Vice-Chancellor of CUET. He took office the next day.
On 21 September, he was relieved of his duties and Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) was appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor. Sayem had informed Prothom Alo at the time that he was not aware of the decision in advance.
Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem has had a long-standing relationship with the students. He himself is a CUET graduate. He joined as a lecturer in 2005. He later pursued postgraduate studies at Hokkaido University in Japan and a PhD at Central Queensland University in Australia.
With his assistance, CUET students have received scholarships in Norway, Australia, and South Korea. His role was also significant in helping five former students secure jobs at Danieli, an industrial company in Italy, according to the students involved.
Omar Faiyaz Anim, a fourth-year student of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, said, "We believe he should have been given more time."
Teachers have raised the same question. Professor Md Abul Hasan, General Secretary of the CUET Teachers' Association, told Prothom Alo that the removal of Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem without explanation, even after being given little time to work, felt insulting to them.
His work had been good, which is why the teachers' association is demanding his reinstatement.
Meanwhile, Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem has stated that he has no influence on the movement. He has not asked any teacher, officer, or employee to undertake programmes.
Questions surrounding the new Vice-Chancellor
The new Vice-Chancellor, Sheikh Shariful Alam, is a former student of CUET but has been teaching at KUET. During the interim government, he was appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor on 4 December 2024. Amidst the students' movement, on the 125th day since his appointment, on 25 April 2025, he was relieved of his duties.
Prior to this, on 18 February of the previous year, clashes erupted in KUET over a demand to stop student politics, injuring over a hundred students. The decision to expel 37 students added fuel to the movement. Amidst those protests, the Ministry of Education relieved both Vice-Chancellor Professor Muhammad Masud and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Sheikh Shariful Alam of their duties. A section of the protesting CUET students is now questioning the responsibilities he held before. However, at the start of the protests, they stated that they had no objections to the newly appointed individual; their concern was about the decision to remove Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem.
According to the list of CUET Vice-Chancellors, appointing a Vice-Chancellor from another university has occurred here only once before. The first was Professor Mir Shahidul Islam from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, who served from July 2004 to July 2007.
Amidst the protests, Sheikh Shariful Alam took charge without coming to the campus. He told Prothom Alo that he is in discussions with senior teachers, department heads, and deans. Students are also reaching out as representatives of various batches and clubs. He mentioned that he will go to the campus promptly once he can reassure everyone.
According to the CUET Act, 2003, if the Chancellor deems it necessary, he can relieve the Vice-Chancellor without showing any cause. However, the first Vice-Chancellor of CUET, Professor Mohammad Mozammel Haque, told Prothom Alo that the reason for changing the Vice-Chancellor within two months should be made public. The government can reconsider the decision. If there is a reason behind the removal of the previous Vice-Chancellor, it should be made public. This incident has tarnished the government’s image.