MBBS admission test results published

A total of 135,800 candidates took the test while the pass rate is 35.34 per cent.
Health minister Zahid Maleque unveiled the results at a press conference at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) office in the capital’s Mohakhli.
The results are available on the DGHS’s website (https://result.dghs.gov.bd/mbbs/) as well as in mobile through SMS.
According to the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), a total of 139,217 candidates – 54 per cent female and 46 per cent male -- registered for the medial entry test with 3,404 candidates skipping the test, which was held on 10 March.
There are 108 public and private medical colleges across the country with a total of 11,122 seats altogether.