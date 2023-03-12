Education

MBBS admission test results published

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Results of MBBS admission test for the academic session of 2022-23 of public and private medical colleges were published on Sunday, with 49,194 admission seekers clearing the test.

Of the successful candidates, 28,381 students (57.69 per cent) were female and 20,813 others (42.31 per cent) were male.

A total of 135,800 candidates took the test while the pass rate is 35.34 per cent.

Health minister Zahid Maleque unveiled the results at a press conference at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) office in the capital’s Mohakhli.

The results are available on the DGHS’s website (https://result.dghs.gov.bd/mbbs/) as well as in mobile through SMS.

According to the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), a total of 139,217 candidates – 54 per cent female and 46 per cent male -- registered for the medial entry test with 3,404 candidates skipping the test, which was held on 10 March.

There are 108 public and private medical colleges across the country with a total of 11,122 seats altogether.

