Initial error in HSC re-scrutiny results; what the revised figures reveal
Following the re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examination results, as many as 1,620 candidates have newly achieved a GPA-5. Additionally, 5,548 candidates who had previously failed have now passed, while the results of 23,145 examinees have changed.
The re-scrutiny and re-evaluation results were published today, Monday. However, multiple errors occurred in the publication of these figures.
Initially, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee stated that the results of 33,349 candidates in the HSC and equivalent examinations had changed. In a second announcement, it reported that the grades of 25,810 examinees and the marks of 23,145 had changed, with 1,600 students newly obtaining GPA-5.
According to the final revised figures released by the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee through the Ministry of Education, a total of 1,620 students have newly secured GPA-5.
Among them are 465 under the Dhaka Board, 120 in Comilla, 56 in Rajshahi, 163 in Jashore, 101 in Chattogram, 21 in Barishal, 77 in Sylhet, 134 in Dinajpur, and 274 candidates under the Mymensingh Education Board.
Furthermore, 171 students under the Madrasah Education Board and 38 under the Technical Education Board have newly attained GPA-5.
Earlier, the HSC and equivalent examination results were published on 31 October. Across 11 education boards, some 646,685 out of 1,240,798 candidates passed, yielding an average pass rate of 52.12 per cent, with 40,084 candidates achieving GPA-5.
The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee stated that 291,211 candidates applied for re-scrutiny and re-evaluation this year, covering a total of 1,087,416 answer scripts.
A senior official at the Dhaka Education Board told Prothom Alo that while errors occurred initially due to compiling the results in haste, they were swiftly rectified and republished.
Major changes in SSC results too
Earlier, massive changes were also recorded following the re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examination results.
Across the 11 education boards, 3,079 candidates newly earned GPA-5, while 4,585 students who had failed in the initial results later passed—more than double the previous year's figure of 2,207.
In addition, the grades of 27,836 candidates and the marks of 56,259 examinees changed in the SSC results.
Questions over quality of answer script evaluation
Every year, re-scrutiny leads to changes in the results of a number of candidates in the SSC, HSC, and equivalent examinations. However, this year saw record numbers of applications for re-scrutiny and re-evaluation in both public examinations, accompanied by an unusually sharp rise in the number of revised results.
Such sweeping changes following re-scrutiny go beyond mere grade corrections; they raise serious questions regarding the quality and reliability of the answer script evaluation system in crucial public examinations like the SSC and HSC.
This has also cast doubts on the accuracy of marks awarded by examiners during the initial assessment.
Education board officials believe that introducing the option of answer script re-evaluation alongside re-scrutiny accounted for the higher volume of result changes this year.
Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, President of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and Chairman of the Dhaka Education Board, told Prothom Alo that no candidate's result deteriorated during re-scrutiny this time, though provisions for downward revisions may be introduced from next year.