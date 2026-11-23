Following the re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examination results, as many as 1,620 candidates have newly achieved a GPA-5. Additionally, 5,548 candidates who had previously failed have now passed, while the results of 23,145 examinees have changed.

The re-scrutiny and re-evaluation results were published today, Monday. However, multiple errors occurred in the publication of these figures.

Initially, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee stated that the results of 33,349 candidates in the HSC and equivalent examinations had changed. In a second announcement, it reported that the grades of 25,810 examinees and the marks of 23,145 had changed, with 1,600 students newly obtaining GPA-5.