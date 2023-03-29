Prof Jude William Genilo made pro-VC of ULAB

Prior to becoming the pro-VC, he served as the head of the Media Studies and Journalism Department, dean of the School of Social Science, and the director of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell at ULAB.
He earned his Doctor of Philosophy and Master’s Degree in Communication from the University of the Philippines-Diliman.
He has undergraduate degrees in Bachelors of Arts (Economics) and Bachelor of Science in Commerce (Management) from De La Salle University-Manila.
Before joining ULAB, he headed the postgraduate program of a public relations school in Jakarta, Indonesia and served as a research fellow at the Kasetsart University Research and Development Institute in Bangkok, Thailand.
He is the author of the book ‘Community-Based Communication: A New Approach to Development Communication’ (Great Books Publishing: 2005), and co-editor (with Brian Shoesmith) of the anthology, Bangladesh’s Changing Mediascape: From State Control to Market Forces (Intellect UK: 2013).
He co-edited a book with Muhammad Abdul Kader entitled "Revisiting Anwar Hossain's '71" (ULAB and Somoy Prokashoni: 2016).
Professor Jude William Genilo is the ambassador for Bangladesh of the International Association for Media and Communication Research (IAMCR).