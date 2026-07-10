HSC exam scheduled for Saturday postponed under Chattogram Board
In view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions and the ongoing flood situation, the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination scheduled for Saturday, across all districts under the Chattogram Education Board has been postponed.
The postponed examination was the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) paper.
The announcement was made in an official notice signed by Parvez Sazzad Chowdhury, Controller of Examinations of the Chattogram Education Board.
The districts under the jurisdiction of the Chattogram Education Board are Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari.
Earlier, the Board had also postponed the HSC and equivalent examinations scheduled for 8 July across all districts under its jurisdiction for the same reasons.