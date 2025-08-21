HSC admission: No students selected in 378 colleges and madrasas

No students were selected for admission to 378 colleges and madrasas across the country in the upcoming academic year.

Additionally, 10 colleges received no applications at all.

Under the Rajshahi Education Board, RMJ College has 150 seats available for admission to the 11th grade. However, not a single student was selected for admission there. Similarly, Jaflong Hanifa Khatun Memorial College in Sylhet has 300 seats, but no students were selected for admission either.

The first phase results for admission to the 11th grade for the 2025–26 academic year were published on Wednesday.

This information was revealed upon reviewing the published results.

Meanwhile, 25,348 students were not selected for admission despite applying - among them are 5,765 students who achieved GPA-5.

Admission to the 11th grade in all colleges and madrasas across the country (except for a few institutions such as Notre Dame College) is being centrally coordinated. This centralised online admission process is conducted under the Dhaka Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, with technical support from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). No entrance exams are held under this system; students are selected based on their SSC and equivalent exam results. It is worth noting that admissions under the Technical Education Board follow a separate process.