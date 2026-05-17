May the culture of fear never return to campuses again

The establishment of a fascist regime relied heavily on a culture of fear, with public university campuses serving as the cradle of this culture.

Different opinions on these campuses were suppressed through the establishment of a dormitory-style guestroom culture.

The aspiration to build a discrimination-free Bangladesh emerged in July as a resistance to that fascist fear.

However, the current reality is that the unity of July was disrupted in various ways after Sheikh Hasina's retreat, and its effects have reached the campuses.

Repetitions of oppression have resumed, and the forces of resistance have been divided and weakened.

This evaluation of the current reality of public university campuses was shared by the University Teachers' Network.

Yesterday, Saturday, the organisation shared its assessment during a roundtable discussion titled "Post-Uprising University: Recent Realities" at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.

In this roundtable discussion, 13 teachers from 10 universities, including Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, and Khulna, spoke about the situation in post-uprising universities. Several participants joined virtually.

Additionally, some students from various universities also took part in the discussion. It was discussed that the entire country awoke against oppression in July, with the most massive resistance built on campuses at that time. The reappearance of oppression and mob incidents on campuses has raised fears of the return of a culture of fear. Teachers and students must remain vigilant against this.