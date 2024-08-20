HSC: Remaining exams to be held on 50pc questions, to be delayed by 2 more weeks
The remaining Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be held on 50pc questions, as well as tests will be delayed by two more weeks from 11 September.
A decision was taken at a meeting of the education ministry with education adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud in the chair on Tuesday.
Students, for example, will answer to four questions instated of eight questions, but test duration will remain unchanged.
HSC and equivalent examinations were deferred firstly from 18 July to lastly 11 September in several phases amid the movement for reform to quota system in government jobs and the subsequent student-people uprising.
Meanwhile, students demonstrated in front of the Dhaka Education Board on Monday demanding no more examinations, as well as the release of the HSC results based on the examinations that have been held already.
Protesting students said many HSC examinees were also injured during the student-people uprising and many examinees are not in a position to sit for the tests due to the situations arisen from the movement.
At that time, Dhaka Education Board exam controller professor Md Abul Bashar assured the protesting students of taking positive steps to fulfil their rational demands after discussing with the higher authorities.
So, the authorities decided on Tuesday to hold examinations on shortened questions and delay the test by two more weeks from 11 September.