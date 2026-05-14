VCs appointed to 11 universities including BUET
The government has appointed new vice-chancellors (VCs) to 11 public universities, including the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), after relieving the incumbent vice-chancellors of their duties.
Almost all of those who were relieved had been appointed during the tenure of the interim government.
The Ministry of Education issued separate gazette notifications today, Thursday, regarding the removal of the previous vice-chancellors and the appointment of new ones.
Professor Ekramul Haque has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of BUET. He is a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering.
In addition, Mohammad Mamun Or Rashid, dean of the Faculty of Oceanography at Patuakhali Science and Technology University, has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of the University of Barishal; Professor MM Shariful Karim of the Department of English at Comilla University has been appointed vice-chancellor of the same university; Professor AKM Motinur Rahman of the Department of Public Administration at Islamic University has been appointed vice-chancellor there; Professor Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, pro-vice-chancellor of Jamalpur Science and Technology University, has been appointed vice-chancellor of the Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University; Professor Mohammad Iqbal of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (currently serving as acting vice-chancellor of North East University, Sylhet) has been appointed vice-chancellor of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology; Professor Mohammad Amir Hossain Bhuiyan of the Department of Environmental Sciences at Jahangirnagar University has been appointed vice-chancellor of Jamalpur Science and Technology University; Professor ABM Shahidul Islam of the Department of Marketing at the University of Dhaka has been appointed vice-chancellor of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University; Professor Golam Rabbani of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research at the University of Dhaka has been appointed vice-chancellor of Noakhali Science and Technology University; Professor Zainul Abedin Siddique of the Department of Chemistry at the University of Chittagong has been appointed vice-chancellor of Rangamati Science and Technology University; and Professor Abul Hasnat Moha. Shamim, treasurer of the Open University, has been appointed vice-chancellor of Pabna Science and Technology University.
The tenure of all appointments will be four years. However, as Chancellor, the President may cancel these appointments at any time if necessary. The vice-chancellors will have to stay on campus full-time.
In addition, vice-chancellor was appointed at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, but the appointment was later cancelled.
Earlier, in March, the government appointed new vice-chancellors to seven universities. The universities are: University of Dhaka, University of Chittagong, University of Rajshahi, Jagannath University, Bangladesh Open University, Khulna University of Engineering & Technology, and Dhaka Central University. In addition, at the same time, a change was also made to the position of chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the body responsible for overseeing higher education.