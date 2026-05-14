VCs appointed to 11 universities including BUET

The government has appointed new vice-chancellors (VCs) to 11 public universities, including the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), after relieving the incumbent vice-chancellors of their duties.

Almost all of those who were relieved had been appointed during the tenure of the interim government.

The Ministry of Education issued separate gazette notifications today, Thursday, regarding the removal of the previous vice-chancellors and the appointment of new ones.

Professor Ekramul Haque has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of BUET. He is a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering.