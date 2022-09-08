America Bangladesh University illegal: UGC

The activities of America Bangladesh University are creating a negative impression about the country's higher education sector globally, said UGC.
According to Section 12(1) of Private University Act, 2010, the university has no legal authority to conduct its activities as it failed to apply for a certificate after its temporary permit expired, said UGC member Biswajit Chanda.
From 2006, the university has no vice-chancellor, pro VC or treasurer appointed president and chancellor Abdul Hamid, he said.
As per section 17 and 19 of the Private Universities Act, the university's academic, administrative, financial activities, admission, examination and results and academic certificates are illegal as it has no valid syndicate and academic council, he added.
In 2006, the government announced closure of America Bangladesh University due to failure to comply with the conditions of the temporary permit and ensure quality education.
The university authorities filed a writ petition with the High Court against the order and proceeded with their activities acquiring a stay order.
Currently three parties claiming to be the board of trustees of the university are operating the activities from different addresses which are not legal according to law, said UGC.