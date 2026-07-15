How question papers of public exams like HSC prepared, and why do errors persist despite extensive scrutiny?

The decision to proceed with the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations amid adverse weather conditions has sparked widespread criticism from candidates and their parents. Dissatisfaction has also centred on the examination papers themselves.

Students have alleged that the Physics question paper contained errors and that the papers in several subjects were comparatively more “difficult” than expected.

The government has acknowledged the error in the Physics First Paper examination.

Speaking in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) on Tuesday, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon said that questions No. 6 and 7 of the Physics paper contained mistakes.

He announced that all candidates would be awarded full marks for those two questions. In addition, four teachers responsible for moderating the Physics (Theory) First Paper question have been served with show-cause notices.

A total of 1,270,583 candidates—both regular and irregular—are sitting this year's HSC and equivalent examinations, which commenced on 2 July. The examinations are being conducted at 2,697 centres across the country.