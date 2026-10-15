Secondary school enrolment falls by 400,000 in a year; madrasah, English-medium schools grow

The number of secondary-level students in Bangladesh has fallen by more than 400,000 in just one year. Enrolment has also declined at independent technical and vocational institutions.

In contrast, the number of students attending madrasahs and English-medium institutions has increased. This declining trend has raised fresh questions about education planning and quality.

A comparison between the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS) report Bangladesh Education Statistics 2025 and the previous year’s data reveals this picture.

Published in June, the report primarily presents information on educational institutions from secondary to higher education levels. BANBEIS has also published primary education statistics as supplementary information.