Fakrul appointed as director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute

Former professor of English department at Dhaka University (DU) and UGC professor Fakrul Alam has been appointed as director of newly established ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty’ at the university.

DU vice chancellor Akhtaruzzaman gave the appointment on Tuesday, said a press release.

Fakrul Alam will be the first director of the ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty’ and he will serve the institute for the next three years, reports BSS.

Professor Fakrul Alam is a renowned academician, researcher and translator. He has translated Bangabandhu’s ‘The Unfinished Memories’ (Oshomapto Atmajiboni) into English and many other books.