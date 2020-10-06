Fakrul appointed as director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Former professor of English department at Dhaka University (DU) and UGC professor Fakrul Alam has been appointed as director of newly established ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty’ at the university.

DU vice chancellor Akhtaruzzaman gave the appointment on Tuesday, said a press release.

Fakrul Alam will be the first director of the ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty’ and he will serve the institute for the next three years, reports BSS.

Professor Fakrul Alam is a renowned academician, researcher and translator. He has translated Bangabandhu’s ‘The Unfinished Memories’ (Oshomapto Atmajiboni) into English and many other books.

Advertisement

More News

Scholarship activities to be digitalised: Education minister

Education minister Dipu Moni

Decision on HSC exam schedule to be announced Wednesday

Decision on HSC exam schedule to be announced Wednesday

DU to start new semester classes online

Curzon Hall, Dhaka University

Negative police verification report a curse for BCS candidates

Negative police verification report a curse for BCS candidates