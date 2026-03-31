HSC and equivalent examinations likely to start on 7 June

When contacted, a responsible official from the Dhaka Education Board, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning, “We have tentatively fixed 7 June as the date to begin the HSC and equivalent examinations. We will now send a proposal to the Ministry of Education. If the Ministry approves, the examinations will commence from 7 June.”

Each year in Bangladesh, approximately 1.2 to 1.3 million (12 to 13 lakh) candidates sit for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.