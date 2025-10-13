HSC, equivalent exam results on 16 Oct
Results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations-2025 will be published on 16 October.
A high official at the Dhaka Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education confirmed this information to Prothom Alo today, Monday.
This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations began on 26 June.
The written exams ended on 19 August, and the practical exams were held from 21 to 31 August.
A total of 1,251,111 students appeared in the examinations under 11 education boards.