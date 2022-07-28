UCEP Bangladesh celebrates World Youth Skills Day 2022

UCEP Bangladesh celebrated World Youth Skills Day on Wednesday at its head office in Mirpur-2, Dhaka. The event was presided over by the UCEP Chairperson Parveen Mahmud, where the Chief Guest was Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Division, Ministry of Education, Md. Kamal Hossain, and special guests were Khaled Mamun Chowdhury Director General, Department of Labour, Ministry of Labour and Employment, AQ Siddiqui, current member and former chairperson, UCEP Association and Shyamal Kanti Ghosh, member, UCEP Association. Md. Abdul Karim, Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh delivered the welcome address at the event, says a press release.

Chief Guest Md. Kamal Hossain said that there is no alternative to technical and vocational education and training to turn the country's huge workforce into skilled human resources. He also mentioned that the activities of UCEP Bangladesh would help in achieving the country's SDG goals.