UCEP Bangladesh celebrates World Youth Skills Day 2022

Chairperson of UCEP Bangladesh, Parveen Mahmud, said UCEP has been working relentlessly to enlighten the lives of underprivileged children of Bangladesh with education and life skills. She acknowledged the support of the government and showed her gratitude to its founder Mr. Cheyne. Md. Abdul Karim, Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh mentioned that World Youth Skills Day is an opportunity for young people in Bangladesh to come together and face the challenges of a technically prosperous Bangladesh.
The event ended with a cultural performance by the students of UCEP Bangladesh.