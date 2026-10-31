Barishal Board records 44.84pc pass rate, 950 secure GPA 5
The pass rate in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations under the Barishal Education Board stood at 44.84 per cent while 950 students secured GPA-5.
Barishal Education Board Controller of Examinations Professor Sharif Morshed Reza announced the results at 11:00am this morning.
According to the result statistics, a total of 57,912 students from 350 colleges across six districts of Barishal division appeared in the examinations this year.
Of them, 25,970 passed, including 9,465 male and 16,505 female students, recording a 44.84 percent pass rate.
Compared to the previous year's result of 62.57 per cent, the pass rate this year has dropped by 17.73 per cent under the board.
Last year, the number of GPA-5 securers was 1,674, which has dropped to 950 this year.
The statistics indicate a decline in both the pass rate and GPA-5.