Florida Atlantic University offers undergrad scholarships for Bangladeshis

Florida Atlantic University, a public university in the US state of Florida, announced scholarship opportunities for up to four years or eight semesters for undergraduate Bangladeshi students (F-1 and J-1 degree-seeking applicants) recently.

The FAU is offering scholarships for incoming spring and fall terms, Study Group, an international education provider, said in a press release on Thursday.

Students from Bangladesh who enrolled through a Study Group can also apply for this scholarship.

To be considered for a scholarship, applicants must be accepted as degree-seeking students and obtain a high school diploma or its equivalent before the first day of class.

Aspiring students must have a completed application on file by 1 May, a minimum GPA of 3.5 on the 4.0 U.S. grading scale, and they will have to submit SAT or ACT scores.

The total amount of a scholarship is up to Tk 515,031 a year (first-year applicants maximum Tk 2,059,592 total and for transfer applicants Tk 1,029,746 maximum).

Besides, Bangladeshi undergraduate students can also seek other scholarships at the FAU. This includes the Depan International Scholarship for Tk 686,484 and the Depan International Scholarship for Tk 343,235.

To be eligible for these scholarships, applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0, English proficiency and evidence of community service or activity.

Srini Bandara, regional director of Study Group said, “FAU scholarships are committed to supporting students from Bangladesh for their undergraduate studies to further excel in their careers."

"These scholarships will enable students to aim for higher education with global exposure and trusted financial support,” she added.

