HSC exam 2026: Education Board issues new guidelines

The letter states that the 2025 HSC and equivalent examinations, as well as the Alim examination, were conducted in accordance with the syllabus revised by the NCTB.

Candidates who will appear in the 2026 HSC and equivalent examinations and the Alim examination as irregular candidates or for improvement will have their exams conducted under the revised syllabus previously sent by the NCTB for the 2025 HSC and equivalent and Alim examinations.

All education boards and all concerned have been asked to take the necessary steps in this regard.