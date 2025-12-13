HSC exam 2026: Education Board issues new guidelines
New guidelines have been issued regarding the syllabus for the 2026 HSC and equivalent examinations, as well as the Alim examination. In 2026, irregular candidates and those appearing for improvement in the HSC and equivalent examinations will take the exams under the revised syllabus of 2025.
The Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has issued a letter on the matter, instructing the concerned authorities to take necessary measures.
The letter states that the 2025 HSC and equivalent examinations, as well as the Alim examination, were conducted in accordance with the syllabus revised by the NCTB.
Candidates who will appear in the 2026 HSC and equivalent examinations and the Alim examination as irregular candidates or for improvement will have their exams conducted under the revised syllabus previously sent by the NCTB for the 2025 HSC and equivalent and Alim examinations.
All education boards and all concerned have been asked to take the necessary steps in this regard.