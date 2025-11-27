46th BCS final results likely today

According to PSC sources, the relevant wing of the commission is working intensively to publish the results. The verification and related processes are in their final stages. If everything goes smoothly, the PSC will make its “best effort” to publish the results tonight. More than 300,000 job seekers took part in the preliminary examination of this BCS.

A recruitment advertisement for 3,140 posts was issued for the 46th BCS. The highest number of recruits will be in the health cadre—1,682 assistant surgeons and 16 assistant dental surgeons.

The next largest number of positions is in the education cadre, where 920 candidates in various subjects will be appointed.

Additionally, 274 candidates will be appointed to the administration cadre, 10 to foreign affairs, 80 to police, 14 to Ansar, 49 to family planning, 26 to fisheries, and 65 to public works.