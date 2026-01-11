Bangladeshi students on Australia’s high-risk visa list

Australia has tightened its student visa process for Bangladeshis. Citing “emerging integrity issues” and concerns over fraud or irregularities, the country has moved Bangladesh from the lowest-risk category to the highest-risk list. India, Nepal, and Bhutan have also been placed in the same top-risk category, labelled ‘Evidence Level-3’. This decision will directly affect Bangladeshi students seeking to study in Australia.

The Australian government said that recent trends in student visa applications from these four countries have raised questions about the credibility of the visa system, prompting additional verification measures.

According to a report by News.com.au, on Thursday (8 January 2026) the Australian federal government officially included Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Bhutan in the highest-risk category for student visas. Former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration, Abul Rizvi, described the move as “highly unusual” and an off-schedule decision. He noted that last year nearly one-third of international student admissions came from these four countries. Rizvi served in the immigration department from 1991 to 2007.