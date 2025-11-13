Dhaka University extends deadline for undergraduate admission application
Dhaka University has extended by 3 days the deadline for submitting applications and payments for its 2025–26 undergraduate admission programme.
Applicants can now complete their submissions until 11:59pm on 19 November 2025.
Muhammod Rafiqul Islam, acting director of the university’s Public Relations Office, confirmed the extension on Thursday evening.
This year, admission tests will be conducted under five separate units.
The test for the Fine Arts Unit will be held on 29 November, followed by the Business Studies Unit on 6 December, the Arts, Law and Social Science Unit on 13 December, and the Science Unit on 20 December. The test for the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) will take place on 28 November.
All admission tests, except for the IBA, will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm, while the IBA test will run from 10 am to 12 pm.