SEU hosts seminar on “Empowering Women: Role of Land Ownership”
The Department of Economics at Southeast University (SEU) organised a seminar titled "Empowering Women: Role of Land Ownership" on 14 March, says press release.
Dr. Kazi Tanvir Mahmud, Chairman of the Department of Economics, presented a paper titled "Impact of Land Ownership on the Food Security Status and Decision-Making Capacity of Rural Poor Women: Evidence from Bangladesh."
Guests at the event included Shamema Ferdous Mili, Advocate of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, and Legal Advisor to the Chittagong Cantonment Board, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Also present were Prof. Dr. ANM Meshquat Uddin, Advisor to the Southeast Board of Trustees, Prof. Dr. Md. Shirajul Islam, Dean of Southeast Business School and Prof. Dr. Farhana Helal Mehtab, Dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences, the release said.
Prof. Dr. Md. Abdul Hakim, Director of IQAC, delivered the welcome address, while Prof. Dr. AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of Southeast University, chaired the session.