BUET admission applications to begin on 1 Dec, find details of 1,309 seats
Applications for admission to the first-year undergraduate (honours) programmes at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for the 2026–27 academic session will open on 1 December.
The deadline for submitting online applications is 7 January 2027, while the last date for paying the application fee online is 8 January 2027.
According to the admission notice, BUET will hold its admission test on 1 February. This year, candidates will compete for a total of 1,309 seats.
The university will select the first 10,000 applicants from among those who apply to sit the admission test.
For this selection, BUET will give priority, in the following order, to applicants' combined marks in Higher Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent examinations, followed by their marks in Higher Mathematics and Physics.
However, if applicants ranked at the 10,000th position obtain the same combined marks in Higher Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in their HSC or equivalent examinations, all applicants with those marks will qualify to sit the admission test.
The university will publish the list of eligible applicants on its official website.
Number of seats
The engineering departments, the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, and the Department of Architecture have a total of 1,305 seats.
In addition, BUET has reserved four extra seats for candidates from ethnic minority communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and other areas. Of these, three seats are reserved for the engineering departments and the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, with no more than one seat in any department, while one seat is reserved for the Department of Architecture.
Reserved seats for candidates from ethnic minority communities
In addition to the 1,305 regular seats, BUET will reserve four seats for candidates from ethnic minority communities in Bangladesh. The university will prepare a separate merit list for these candidates.
Of the four reserved seats, three will be allocated to the engineering departments and the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, with no more than one seat in any department. The remaining seat will be allocated to the Department of Architecture.
Candidates from ethnic minority communities must meet the minimum eligibility requirements outlined below to qualify for admission against these reserved seats.
Eligibility for the admission test
Candidates must have passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Dakhil or equivalent examination in the Science group, including Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, under any education board in Bangladesh, including the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Boards, the Madrasah Education Board or the Technical Education Board.
They must have obtained a minimum GPA of 4.00 on a 5.00 scale. Candidates who passed an equivalent examination under a foreign education board must have obtained at least an equivalent grade.
Candidates must have passed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Alim or equivalent examination under any education board in Bangladesh, including the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Boards, the Madrasah Education Board or the Technical Education Board, with a GPA of 5.00 on a 5.00 scale.
They must also have obtained a Grade Point (GP) of 5.00 in each of Higher Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates who passed an equivalent examination under a foreign education board must have obtained at least equivalent grades or marks.
Candidates who passed their SSC or equivalent examinations in 2023 and their HSC or equivalent examinations in 2025, but received their revised HSC or equivalent results from the education board after 2 December 2025, will also be eligible to sit the admission test, provided they meet the above requirements.
Candidates who have passed the GCE ‘O’ Level or equivalent English-medium examinations and the GCE ‘A’ Level or equivalent English-medium examinations must meet the following requirements to qualify for the admission test:
They must have obtained at least a B grade in each of at least five subjects, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and English, in the GCE ‘O’ Level or equivalent examination. They must have obtained at least an A grade in any two of the three subjects—Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry—and at least a B grade in the remaining subject in the GCE ‘A’ Level or equivalent examination.
Subject to meeting the minimum eligibility requirements, BUET will select the first 300 eligible applicants, ranked from first to 300th, from among those who have submitted valid applications and received their GCE ‘O’ Level or equivalent English-medium and GCE ‘A’ Level or equivalent English-medium results.
The university will make the selection based on the specified grades mentioned above. For this purpose, priority will be given to applicants' grades in Mathematics and Physics in the GCE ‘A’ Level or equivalent English-medium examinations, in that order.
*Subject to meeting the minimum eligibility requirements, all eligible applicants from ethnic minority communities will be allowed to sit the admission test.
How to apply
The Guidelines for Admission to Undergraduate Program are available on the university's website. Applicants must complete the application form correctly and submit it online in accordance with the instructions published on the website. After submission, applicants will receive an Application Serial No. They must then pay the application fee against this number by following the procedure outlined on the BUET website.
Minimum eligibility requirements for admission
(a) To qualify for admission to the engineering departments and the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, candidates must obtain at least 200 marks in the Module A examination.
To qualify for admission to the Department of Biomedical Engineering, candidates must obtain a minimum Grade Point (GP) of 4.00 in Biology in their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent examination. Alternatively, candidates must have passed the GCE ‘A’ Level or equivalent English-medium examination with at least a B grade in Biology.
For the engineering departments and the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, the merit position will be determined based on the total marks obtained in the admission test.
If two or more candidates obtain the same total marks, the university will determine their merit positions based on their marks in Higher Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, in that order.
If two or more candidates obtain identical marks in each of the above-mentioned subjects, they will receive the same merit position. The university will then skip the corresponding number of positions, minus one, before assigning the next merit position.
(b) To qualify for admission to the Department of Architecture, candidates must obtain at least 160 marks in the Module B examination.
For the Department of Architecture, the merit position will be determined based on the combined scores, calculated as 30 per cent of the marks obtained in Module A and 70 per cent of the marks obtained in Module B.
If two or more candidates obtain the same total marks, the university will determine their merit positions based on their marks in Freehand Drawing, Visual and Spatial Intelligence, Higher Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, in that order.
If two or more candidates obtain identical marks in each of the above-mentioned subjects, they will receive the same merit position. The university will then skip the corresponding number of positions, minus one, before assigning the next merit position.
See the BUET admission circular here.