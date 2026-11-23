Applications for admission to the first-year undergraduate (honours) programmes at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for the 2026–27 academic session will open on 1 December.

The deadline for submitting online applications is 7 January 2027, while the last date for paying the application fee online is 8 January 2027.

According to the admission notice, BUET will hold its admission test on 1 February. This year, candidates will compete for a total of 1,309 seats.

The university will select the first 10,000 applicants from among those who apply to sit the admission test.

For this selection, BUET will give priority, in the following order, to applicants' combined marks in Higher Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent examinations, followed by their marks in Higher Mathematics and Physics.