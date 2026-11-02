HSC results: Fewer pass, over 800,000 seats in higher education to remain vacant
This year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examination results have recorded the lowest pass rate in recent years. The number of examinees scoring GPA-5, the highest index of academic performance, has also declined significantly. This downward trend in examination results is set to impact higher education admissions directly.
According to preliminary data from the University Grants Commission (UGC), taking into account total seats in higher education alongside the number of students who passed this year's HSC and equivalent examinations, more than 800,000 seats may remain vacant.
Earlier, following the publication of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examination results, reports indicated that nearly 1.6 million seats would remain vacant for admission into Class-XI.
Although the third phase of the admission process is currently underway, relevant officials believe the number of vacant seats will not decrease substantially.
Consequently, a situation has arisen where a vast number of seats will remain vacant across two consecutive tiers: higher secondary level and in higher education.
The results of the HSC and equivalent examinations were published last Saturday. This year, out of 1,240,798 examinees across 11 education boards, 646,685 passed. The average pass rate stands at 52.12 per cent, with 40,084 students scoring GPA-5. With the announcement of the results, the higher education admission process is now set to commence.
Higher education seats outnumber passing students
The UGC oversees the higher education sector in Bangladesh. Preliminary data from the organisation indicates that there are approximately 1.492 million seats available in higher education this year.
Among these, public universities and their affiliated institutions account for over one million seats, whilst private universities offer more than 400,000 seats.
According to these figures, even if every passing student secures a place in higher education, over 845,000 seats are expected to remain vacant.
Currently, there are 61 public universities and 117 approved private universities in the country. However, stakeholders note that student enrolment will not be uniform across all higher education institutions.
Relevant sources indicate that, excluding affiliated institutions, public universities offer slightly over 63,000 seats. These universities are generally unlikely to face severe crises regarding applicant shortages.
The sources further said that among private universities, established and reputable institutions will also remain in a relatively stable position. However, the majority of private universities may struggle to attract a sufficient number of students.
Pressure on colleges affiliated with National University
National University has 2,257 affiliated colleges across the country. Among them, 881 colleges offer undergraduate (Honours) courses, accounting for over 450,000 seats.
Additionally, undergraduate (Pass) courses are available in many colleges, offering nearly 450,000 seats, while professional courses account for approximately 10,000 seats.
Considering the total capacity of National University’s affiliated colleges, uncertainty looms over whether many of these institutions will get adequate students this year. Institutions with weaker capacity to attract students are likely to face the greatest strain.
Professor SM Hafizur Rahman of the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University told Prothom Alo that measures must be implemented to ensure that both students and educational institutions can sustain themselves quality-wise and on a viable basis.
He added that it is also necessary to assess whether there is a genuine need to forcibly sustain certain institutions.
Speaking at an event organised at the Secretariat on Saturday to mark the publication of the HSC and equivalent examination results, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon stated that all successful examinees would have the opportunity to pursue higher education.
Retake opportunity for unsuccessful students
In this year's HSC and equivalent examinations, 422,905 students failed in one or two subjects. Education boards are planning to grant them an opportunity to sit re-examinations solely for those failed subjects within the next month.
Preliminary discussions suggest conducting these examinations in December and publishing the results within the same month, allowing successful candidates from this special sitting to enroll in higher education during the current academic session.
Under the existing system, if a candidate fails one or more subjects in public examinations such as the SSC or HSC, they must reappear the following year.
In such cases, students have the option to sit only the failed subjects or retake all subjects if they wish. Consequently, failing one or two subjects forces students to wait nearly a full year. The new initiative, if implemented, will reduce this waiting period.
However, there is no guarantee that all students who failed one or two subjects will sit the re-examination or pass. Therefore, their potential results cannot be added directly to calculations regarding vacant higher education seats. However, it is anticipated that a fair number of students will be added from this cohort.
Need for an aintegrated planning across institutions
Education experts point out a persistent lack of alignment across all tiers, from primary to higher education, between student demand, the number of educational institutions, teaching staff, infrastructure, and employment realities.
In some areas, student numbers are low despite available teachers and infrastructure; in others, there are students, but requisite teaching staff are lacking. Although this situation has persisted year after year, planned measures to address it remain inadequate.
In light of these circumstances, experts believe that alongside evaluating the expansion of institutions and seat capacities, existing institutional capabilities and student demand must be reviewed.
To achieve this, a comprehensive institutional 'mapping' exercise is required across the country. Decisions must be based on data-driven analyses regarding how many institutions are needed in specific areas, the nature of educational demand, and the actual effectiveness of existing institutions.
Professor SM Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka University remarked to Prothom Alo that given the low pass rate in the HSC and equivalent examinations alongside the abundance of higher education seats, a substantial number of seats will naturally remain vacant.
This will place many higher education institutions at risk, he stated.
According to him, however, the fundamental question remains whether such a large number of higher education seats was approved in a planned manner.
Professor SM Hafizur Rahman recommended that the nation's educational institutions undergo planned restructuring.