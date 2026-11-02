HSC results: Fewer pass, over 800,000 seats in higher education to remain vacant

This year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examination results have recorded the lowest pass rate in recent years. The number of examinees scoring GPA-5, the highest index of academic performance, has also declined significantly. This downward trend in examination results is set to impact higher education admissions directly.

According to preliminary data from the University Grants Commission (UGC), taking into account total seats in higher education alongside the number of students who passed this year's HSC and equivalent examinations, more than 800,000 seats may remain vacant.

Earlier, following the publication of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examination results, reports indicated that nearly 1.6 million seats would remain vacant for admission into Class-XI.

Although the third phase of the admission process is currently underway, relevant officials believe the number of vacant seats will not decrease substantially.