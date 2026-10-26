34,500 vacant primary headteacher posts to be filled soon: State minister

The government will expedite recruitment to fill around 34,500 vacant headteacher posts in government primary schools.

Discussions will be held with the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) to this end, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj has said.

He said completing the recruitment process quickly would strengthen the administration and leadership of government primary schools.

The state minister made the remarks while speaking to journalists after visiting two government primary schools in Old Dhaka on Monday, 26 October.

He said the government was giving priority to promoting experienced and skilled teachers. The necessary administrative process for promotions has begun in accordance with the existing recruitment rules.

The post of headteacher at a government primary school falls under Grade 10 of the national pay scale. Therefore, recruitment examinations for the position must be conducted through the BPSC.