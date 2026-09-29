Private universities: 54 of 117 move to own campuses, yet questions over quality

The number of private universities in the country has increased, as has the number of students. Half of these universities, which once operated on a limited scale in rented buildings, have moved to their own campuses; but academicians and administrative leadership has failed to keep pace with this infrastructural progress.

There are now 117 private universities in the country. Of these, 54 universities are conducting academic activities on their own campuses. However, as of 13 September, 30 of them do not have vice-chancellors (VCs). The vacancy is even greater in the post of pro-vice-chancellor; 89 universities have no one in this position. Forty universities do not have treasurers. Among them, 14 universities have all three top positions—the vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor and treasurer—vacant.

People concerned including academicians said that the quality of a university cannot be judged solely by its buildings, land or own campus. Quality teachers, research, the teaching environment, academic leadership, libraries and laboratories, financial management, good governance and accountability—all together determine the quality of a university. Therefore, alongside progress in moving to own campuses, it is essential to address leadership vacancies and shortcomings in quality.