SSC Results: How Nibir Karmakar scored 1285 out of 1300
The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations were officially announced at the Chattogram Education Board around 2:00pm on 10 July. However, the results had already reached schools a bit earlier.
At Nasirabad Government High School, just a kilometre away from the board office, students were celebrating—but there was something different about the celebration.
Although 273 students from the school achieved GPA-5, the entire school was particularly ebullient for one reason. It was the results of a student named Nibir Karmakar. Not only did he earn a perfect GPA-5, but he scored 1,285 out of 1,300 in the science group.
Nibir himself was surprised when he saw his marks. Rumours quickly spread throughout the school—Nibir might just be the top scorer in the entire country.
Whether he ranked first or second remained unknown, as the education board did not publish a merit list this year. But Nibir was found. After the celebration at school, he returned home—to a building on Rajapukur Lane in the Andarkilla area of Chattogram city, where he lives with his parents and younger sister.
Nibir’s father, Jibon Karmakar, an officer at a private organisation, opened the door when we arrived. His face beamed with pride over his son's achievement. Nearby, Nibir remained embraced by his mother on the sofa. How did Nibir achieve such high marks? Does he study all day long? Does he do anything else, or does he read books all the time? We interviewed Nibir to get answers to all these and more questions. Nibir answered all these wearing a smile.
Nibir shared that he studies a maximum of five to six hours a day. The rest of his time is spent at school and learning new things from his teachers. But during study time, he’s completely focused—otherwise, he says, chemical reactions and physics formulas could easily get mixed up!
“I was hoping for good results, but I was anxious about the marks. When I saw the scores, I felt really good,” Nibir said. He credits his teachers' support as one of the key reasons behind his achievement.
“Whenever I got stuck on something, I went straight to the teachers,” he said.
Nibir hails from Lakshmipur district, though he was brought up in Chattogram. He studied at Ispahani Adarsha High School from grades 1 to 4, and then joined Nasirabad Government High School. His younger sister, Samriddhi Karmakar, is currently in ninth grade. Their mother, Ripa Roy, used to be a teacher at a private school but now dedicates her full time to her children.
It was 2019 when young Nibir, fresh from passing grade 4, was preparing for entry into grade 5. He passed the admission test and enrolled in Nasirabad Government High School. Initially overwhelmed in a new environment, Nibir soon adapted and quickly caught the attention of his teachers with his intelligence.
Teachers at Nibir’s school shared that he has been at the top of his class ever since he joined. While teachers gave special attention to all SSC students, Nibir stood out for his extra effort and determination.
“I used to clarify topics with the teachers after class. Especially in grades nine and ten, I would constantly approach them. They patiently explained whatever I didn’t understand,” Nibir said.
Asked if he had a private tutor at home, he replied, “Never. Whenever I had doubts, my teachers helped me.”
The school’s headmaster, Md Abdur Rahman, described Nibir as humble and polite.
“He studied regularly. This year, he achieved the highest marks in the school. During the test exam, he scored 1,040 out of 1,150. That’s when I knew he would do well in the board exams,” he said.
Nibir’s father has always encouraged him to focus on textbooks. He believes mastering textbooks is the key to doing well in exams. “We never hired a private tutor at home. We always told him to focus on the main books. He did refer to guides for help, but his foundation was always the textbooks,” he said.
His world beyond studies
While talking to Nibir, we noticed several trophies and crests in their living room—some from essay competitions, others from Olympiads and patriotic song contests. It was evident that Nibir’s world extended beyond the class room. He actively took part in extracurricular activities as well.
Nibir’s mother, Ripa Roy, said, “We encouraged him from a young age to participate in various contests—essay writing, general knowledge exams, etc. That helped him overcome his fears. We always made sure he didn’t get nervous in competitive environments.”
Nibir’s skills just don’t end here. He would also draw. His father showed a painting Nibir made during the Covid-19 pandemic. “He was really into drawing at first. Later, he got busy with studies. But sometimes he still draws just for fun. We’ve never discouraged him,” he said.
Nibir also loves reading books, especially science fiction. He enjoys reading about scientific mysteries, planets, stars, aliens, and new discoveries in science. But he also reads poetry and short stories. He has won books as prizes in school competitions.
Nibir loves traveling too. His family believes mental growth requires exposure to the outside world—not just being locked into studies. He should mingle with others and be aware of his surroundings. That’s why they’ve always raised Nibir and his sister with that mindset. Nibir, in turn, feels deeply grateful to his parents for their support.
Nibir isn’t stopping here
Nibir’s mark sheet shows perfect 100 out of 100 in four subjects—including mathematics, higher mathematics, and chemistry. How did he do it? Smiling, Nibir answered, “I practiced regularly.” The secrets to high scores were consistency and practice.
“I would get nervous before every exam—wondering what kind of questions would come,” Nibir admitted. How did he deal with it? “I talked to my parents and teachers. They always reassured me. The teachers at school were very caring. I’m grateful to the God—everyone’s support brought me here,” he said with a smile.
Never pressure your children. Help them understand things. Encourage them to do their best within their abilities. Sit beside them, listen to themJibon Karmakar, Father of Nibir Karmakar
Sitting beside him, Ripa Roy added, “We never pressured him. He’s always been self-motivated. He followed school guidelines closely. The teachers were very dedicated. At home, we just ensured he had the right environment for studying. Before the SSC exam, he only attended a few model tests at coaching centers.”
To future examinees and their parents, Nibir’s father Jibon Karmakar advises, “Never pressure your children. Help them understand things. Encourage them to do their best within their abilities. Sit beside them, listen to them. A friendly relationship between parents and children helps them perform at their best.”
And what is Nibir’s dream now? His answer was clear: “BUET.”
He wants to see himself as a successful engineer. But first, he has to get through HSC.
“Reputed government colleges in Chattogram are on my list. Let’s see which one I get into.” He wants to give his best effort in HSC too—and dreams of serving the the country as an engineer.