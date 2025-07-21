SSC Results: How Nibir Karmakar scored 1285 out of 1300

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations were officially announced at the Chattogram Education Board around 2:00pm on 10 July. However, the results had already reached schools a bit earlier.

At Nasirabad Government High School, just a kilometre away from the board office, students were celebrating—but there was something different about the celebration.

Although 273 students from the school achieved GPA-5, the entire school was particularly ebullient for one reason. It was the results of a student named Nibir Karmakar. Not only did he earn a perfect GPA-5, but he scored 1,285 out of 1,300 in the science group.

Nibir himself was surprised when he saw his marks. Rumours quickly spread throughout the school—Nibir might just be the top scorer in the entire country.

Whether he ranked first or second remained unknown, as the education board did not publish a merit list this year. But Nibir was found. After the celebration at school, he returned home—to a building on Rajapukur Lane in the Andarkilla area of Chattogram city, where he lives with his parents and younger sister.

Nibir’s father, Jibon Karmakar, an officer at a private organisation, opened the door when we arrived. His face beamed with pride over his son's achievement. Nearby, Nibir remained embraced by his mother on the sofa. How did Nibir achieve such high marks? Does he study all day long? Does he do anything else, or does he read books all the time? We interviewed Nibir to get answers to all these and more questions. Nibir answered all these wearing a smile.