Viqarunnisa teacher arrested over ‘sexual harassment’

A mathematics teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School & College’s Azimpur campus in Dhaka was arrested today, shortly after he had been suspended for alleged sexual harassment.

Binoy Kumar, duty officer of Lalbagh police station, said a police team arrested Mohammad Murad Hossain Sarkar from his Kalabagan residence early Tuesday.

On Monday evening, the mother of a student lodged a case against the morning shift teacher, alleging him of sexually harassing students at his coaching centre.

The educational institution’s Azimpur branch Acting Principal Keka Roy Chowdhury said they decided to suspend the teacher after holding a meeting of the governing body as the allegations brought against him were found to be primarily true.